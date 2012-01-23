LUSAKA Jan 23 Zambia will take back a 75 percent stake in local fixed-line operator Zamtel that is currently held by Lybia's LAP Green Networks, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on Monday.

"We made a decision to restore Zamtel back to the people of Zambia," Chikwanda said at a media briefing.

"The plight of the workers may be affected temporarily but we are trying to put up something permanent. If we find Zamtel is not adequately capitalised we will avail fresh capital."

Zambia last week seized bank accounts belonging to Zamtel as part of a money-laundering investigation. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

Under its previous government, Zambia sold a majority stake in Zamtel to the Libyan operator for $257 million. A government inquiry in November ruled that 2010 transaction illegal. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Phumza Macanda; editing by David Dolan)