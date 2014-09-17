LUSAKA, Sept 17 Zambia and Zimbabwe have
obtained pledges of $280 million to rehabilitate the Kariba dam,
a crucial source of energy built more than 50 years ago that
requires urgent maintenance, the authority managing the dam said
on Wednesday.
The European Union (EU) will provide $100 million, the World
Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) $75 million each,
Sweden $30 million, and the balance will come from the Zambezi
River Authority (ZRA), it said.
Failure to invest in the rehabilitation of the dam could
result in the gradual degradation of key safety features to a
level below international standards, ZRA said.
"It is urgent and the document is going to the board for
approval very soon so that work can begin," AfDB Zambia Country
Representative Freddie Kwesiga told Reuters.
The Kariba dam and hydro-electric scheme were built across
the Zambezi river between 1956 and 1959 and have been central to
energy security and economic development in Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Kwesiga said the $75 million that the AfDB has pledged will
be a loan but some of the institutions had given grants for the
project.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)