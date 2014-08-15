Aug 15 AIM-listed Zanaga Iron Ore Co
has been granted a mining licence for its iron ore joint venture
with Glencore, in the Republic of Congo, the company
said on Friday.
The company's main mining project, to be developed in two
stages, aims to harness one of the largest iron ore deposits in
Africa and Zanaga said the licence will allow it to mine for an
initial period of 25 years.
The licence can be renewed for 15-year periods, subject to
to further applications, Zanaga added.
The company also said it signed a mining convention with the
government, setting out financial and legal terms related to the
construction and operation of the project.
Zanaga Iron Ore owns 50 percent less one share in the
project through its joint venture with miner and commodities
trader Glencore.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by David
Goodman)