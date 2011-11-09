LUSAKA Nov 9 Zambia is struggling to restore
power to some mines in the country, its energy minister said on
Wednesday, after a power outage in Africa's biggest copper
producer hit the capital and the Copperbelt.
"It affected the mines, and we are still trying to restore
power supply to some mines," Cyprian Chitundu, managing director
for state power company Zesco Ltd, told Reuters.
Chitundu said the fault was at its Leopards Hill sub-station.
"When that problem occurred we lost Copperbelt and Lusaka. It
was quite an impact, but we will be able to make an assessment
once we start getting feedback from the mines."
Electricity supply in Zambia is expected to remain tight for
the next four years, casting a shadow over the power-intensive
mining sector in the southern Africa nation.
Mining firms in Zambia include Canada's First Quantum
Minerals and Barrick Gold , London-listed
commodity giant Glencore and Vedanta Resources ,
South Africa's Metorex .
