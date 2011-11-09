(Updates with Konkola statement)
LUSAKA Nov 9 A four-hour power cut hit Zambia's
capital and main mining region on Wednesday, although it was not
clear what if any impact there was on output from Africa's
biggest copper producer.
Konkola Copper Mines, a unit of London-listed Vedanta
Resources , said 220 miners trapped underground were
safely evacuated under emergency power.
Production restarted in phases after the interruption and
the impact on production would be communicated later, the
company said.
State power utility Zesco said Lusaka and the Copper Belt
were hit by the black-out, but other mining firms in the region
did not respond to requests for comment.
Mining firms in Zambia include Canada's First Quantum
Minerals and Barrick Gold and London-listed
commodity giant Glencore .
Electricity supply in Zambia is expected to remain tight for
the next four years, casting a shadow over the power-intensive
mining sector in the southern Africa nation.
(Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)