Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
MOSCOW May 18 VTB Capital, an investment arm of VTB, Russia's No.2 lender, has acquired a minority stake in Siberian gold miner Zapadnaya Gold Mining, which tried unsuccessfully to list in London last year.
VTB Capital did not disclose the size or price of the stake on Friday/
Sources told Reuters last year Zapadnaya wanted to raise about $70 million during an initial public offering that would have valued the firm at about $200 million.
The company has three major assets in Eastern Siberia - two producing mines and one advanced-stage development project - and produced 67,796 ounces of gold in 2010, posting a net profit of $24.8 million. It aims to double output in four years.
Pavel Babarykin, chairman of the board of directors of Zapadnaya, said in a statement the new investment capital would be spent on construction of the Alexandrovsky mine and modernisation of the Kedrovsky mine in Siberia. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Dan Lalor)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)