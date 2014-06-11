June 11 Zapf Creation AG : * Says decreases share capital from EUR 19.3 million to EUR 6.4 million * Says three old bearer shares will be merged into one new bearer share * Says capital reduction and the reclassification of the share capital was

registered and became effective may 28, 2014 * Says reduces capital to compensate for impairments and other losses as well

as to adjust capital reserve