* Switch to new warehouse system creates order backlog
* Changes give Zappos access to Amazon warehouses
* Project WMS like open heart surgery on moving train-CEO
By Alistair Barr
Oct. 7 Zappos, a unit of Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) that's known for top customer service, tripped up in
recent weeks because of problems with a major upgrade to its
order and shipping system.
Zappos switched to a new system over a weekend in
September, meaning orders placed on two days before that
weekend weren't processed until Sunday night, Chief Financial
Officer Chris Nielsen told employees in an email that was
posted on the company's blog on Sept. 27.
Once the new system kicked in, shipping started more slowly
than expected because Zappos "ran into some unanticipated
mechanical, systems, process and training issues," Nielsen
said.
Zappos has been "churning" through the order backlog and
Nielsen said in the email that the backlog would be down to a
"manageable" level by the weekend of Oct. 1 and cleared within
"days" after that.
The hiccup could damage Zappos's reputation for fast
shipping and first-rate customer service. The company's success
in these areas led Amazon.com to acquire it for almost $900
million in 2009.
"It shows that, as good as they are, they're still not
perfect," said Jordy Leiser, chief executive of customer
service rating agency StellaService. "People expect the best
from Zappos when it comes to service. I have a feeling the
Zappos team will learn from this seemingly one-off event."
'OPEN HEART SURGERY'
The systems upgrade, known as Project WMS for Warehouse
Management System, gives Zappos access to Amazon's many
warehouses, increasing the number of products it can
potentially sell, Zappos Chief Executive Tony Hsieh said.
Zappos has two warehouses, while Amazon is building more than
10 this year alone.
When Hsieh and Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos first
started talking about the acquisition of Zappos by Amazon, the
WMS project -- the integration of the two companies'
fulfillment systems -- was something they both agreed to do,
Hsieh said.
"We just performed the equivalent of open heart surgery on
a moving train," Hsieh told Reuters.
"While there were some unanticipated complications during
the cutover, to follow the analogy, the patient is currently in
stable condition but we are continuing to monitor her closely
(she is not allowed to go home yet)," he added.
Fulfillment of orders is now back within a "normal range,"
Hsieh said, although some kinks remain.
'BLACK EYE'
"We know that some customers have been inconvenienced as
part of this transition," Zappos's Nielsen said in his blog
entry. "Frankly, nothing disappoints us more than this."
One Zappos customer said in a post under Nielsen's blog
that they placed an order on Sept. 25 and hadn't received the
products or gotten an update on the order as of the morning of
Oct. 3.
"It's a 'black eye' for Zappos," the customer wrote.
Another customer said it looked like orders were still
delayed in a post on the Zappos blog on the afternoon of Oct.
3.
Zappos should have warned customers that orders might be
delayed ahead of the system upgrade, another customer wrote in
an Oct. 4 post.
"There's always the possibility of disruption and confusion
when a company changes systems," StellaService's Leiser said.
"It's prudent of all companies -- no matter the industry or
category -- to warn their customers when a major business
function is about to undergo a change."
Zappos decided not to warn customers ahead of time based on
information it had at the time, Hsieh said, adding that such
decisions are always a "tough call."
"Less than one-third of 1 percent of our entire customer
base was impacted by the WMS switch-over," he said."
(Reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco and Cynthia
Osterman in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)