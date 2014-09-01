UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
Sept 1 Zastal SA :
* Said on Friday it reported H1 revenue of 11.2 million zlotys versus 10.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss was 698,000 zlotys versus a loss of 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 net profit was 2.1 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEM2941890]
Further company coverage:
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.