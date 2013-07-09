UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 9 Zattikka PLC : * Trading in June fell below the board's expectations * Group's trading performance will be materially below market expectations for
the full year * Undertaking a full strategic review of its businesses, operations and cost
structure * Entering into negotiations with certain holders of the loan notes issued by
the group on admission to AIM * Source text for Eikon
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources