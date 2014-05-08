May 8 Zayo Group LLC has picked investment banks
Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley to lead an
initial public offering of the fiber network company later this
year, according to people familiar with the matter.
An IPO could value the company at close to $7 billion, the
people said.
All the sources asked not to be named because the matter is
not public. Barclays declined to comment while a Morgan Stanley
spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
"Zayo is a financially driven organization and remains open
to all future opportunities. We will keep you informed when we
have news to share," a Zayo spokesman said, declining to comment
further.
Reuters reported in April that Zayo, which competes with
CenturyLink Inc and Equinix Inc, was exploring
a public listing and speaking to investment banks.
Based in Boulder, Colorado, Zayo is backed by private equity
and venture capital firms which include GTCR LLC, Oak Investment
Partners, M/C Partners, Columbia Capital and Charlesbank Capital
Partners.
Its regional and metropolitan fiber networks allow its
customers, which include telecommunication carriers and
companies in various sectors, to transport data, voice, video,
and Internet traffic, as well as to interconnect their networks.
Founded in 2006 by former Level 3 executives Dan Caruso and
John Scarano, Zayo became a bandwidth infrastructure powerhouse
in 2012 through its $2.2 billion acquisition of AboveNet, a
provider of fiber optic networks for businesses.
Zayo now has a network covering seven countries, connecting
the largest U.S. and European cities. The network reaches 14,190
buildings, including 622 data centers, according to its website.
Zayo had annualized earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of $646 million as of December
2013, up from $556 million as of December 2012, according to an
earnings supplement published on its website.
