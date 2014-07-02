July 2 Fiber network company Zayo Group Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

The Boulder, Colorado-based company listed Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters of the IPO. (bit.ly/1qz17WH) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)