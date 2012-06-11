June 11 Oil and gas company ZaZa Energy Corp's
land holdings in the oil-rich Eagle Ford shale field in
Texas will jump six fold, after the company agreed to end its
exploration and development agreements with Hess Corp.
Shares in ZaZa, valued at about $417 million, rose 35
percent to touch a three-week high of $4.20 on the Nasdaq on
Monday.
Hess and ZaZa will end their agreements in the Eagle Ford
shale and France's Paris Basin. They will also swap certain oil,
gas and mineral interests, well bores and production, ZaZa said.
As a result, ZaZa's land holdings in the Eagle Ford shale
will rise to about 72,000 net acres.
Hess has already paid $15 million in cash to ZaZa and will
pay an additional $70 million once the deal closes, likely
before Aug. 15.
ZaZa also said its lead investors agreed to waive certain
defaults under its debt program after it consented to paying
down $33 million of the $100 million borrowed in notes.
The company, which in April received a non-compliance notice
from the Nasdaq for failing to timely file its annual report,
said the waiver included ZaZa's failure to file its financial
reports with the U.S. securities regulator.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)