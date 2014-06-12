UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 12 Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says Chongqing unit sets to receive 107.2 million yuan ($17.24 million) after transferring 100 percent stake and debts in Wuhan subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nes99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2175 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources