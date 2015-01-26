Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit at about 2.2 billion yuan ($351.80 million) versus net profit of 14.8 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/15AsU0a
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order