BRIEF-Moody's says proposed AHCA would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
* Moody's - proposed American Health Care Act would be credit negative for U.S. states sector
Sept 30 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Announces milestone payment from Helsinn and Phase IIB clinical development program for elsiglutide on track
* Says time-based milestone payment of 2 million euros to be received in accordance with Zealand's financial guidance for 2014
* Says patient dosing in Phase IIB study of elsiglutide for prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea to start at end of 2014
* Says ongoing clinical observational study expected to provide useful information on incidence of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea
March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
March 17 The U.S. Justice Department disclosed it is investigating four health insurers after a lawsuit accused them of defrauding Medicare by claiming patients were treated for conditions they either did not have or received no treatment for.