Nov 7 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Appoints Britt Meelby Jensen new CEO as of Jan. 15, 2015

* Says Britt Meelby Jensen comes from a previous position as CEO in Agilent-owned Dako

Britt Meelby Jensen replaces David H. Solomon