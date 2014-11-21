Nov 21 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Zealand informs that Sanofi has confirmed development plans for LixiLan at Investor Relations Thematic Seminar

* Phase III studies of LixiLan on track with completion expected by Q3 2015

* LixiLan presented as a potential first injectable medicine for type 2 diabetes patients insufficiently controlled on OADs