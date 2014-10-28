Oct 28 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Zealand reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for the first 9 months of 2014

* Says Lyxumia 9M royalty revenue to Zealand was 14.1 million Danish crowns

* Says continuously high growth quarter-on-quarter with Q3 2014 royalty revenue up 38 pct from Q2 2014 to 6.0 million Danish crowns (0.8 million euros)

* Says Zealand's financial outlook for 2014 remains unchanged, including revenue from milestone payments of 133 million Danish crowns (18 million euros)

* Says net operating expenses in 2014 are expected at a range of 195-205 million Danish crowns (25-28 million euros)