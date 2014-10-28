BRIEF-Regen Biopharma restructures management stock compensation
* Management team has agreed to collectively cancel 16.5 million common shares and 15 million series a preferred shares
Oct 28 Zealand Pharma A/S
* Zealand reports Lyxumia royalty revenue for the first 9 months of 2014
* Says Lyxumia 9M royalty revenue to Zealand was 14.1 million Danish crowns
* Says continuously high growth quarter-on-quarter with Q3 2014 royalty revenue up 38 pct from Q2 2014 to 6.0 million Danish crowns (0.8 million euros)
* Says Zealand's financial outlook for 2014 remains unchanged, including revenue from milestone payments of 133 million Danish crowns (18 million euros)
* Says net operating expenses in 2014 are expected at a range of 195-205 million Danish crowns (25-28 million euros)
March 15 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces positive data from investigator-sponsored trial of firdapse® in treating musk antibody positive myasthenia gravis