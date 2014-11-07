Nov 7 Zealand Pharma A/S

* Says higher 9M revenue from partner milestone payments and growing Lyxumia royalties: 147 million Danish crowns / 20 million euros (2013: 3 million crowns / 0.5 million euros)

* Q3 revenue 58.2 million crowns versus 2.3 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 13.9 million crowns versus loss 35 million crowns

* Retains its expectations of 2014 revenue of 133 million crowns / 18 million euros in the form of milestone payments received from Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and Helsinn Healthcare.

* Says expectations for net operating expenses in 2014 have been raised to 215 million crowns /29 million crowns from a range of 195-205 million crowns / 25-28 million euros