BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 21 Zealand Pharma A/S : * H1 revenue DKK 89 million versus DKK 1 million * Says H1 net result loss DKK 19 million versus loss DKK 104 million * Says maintains its full year financial outlook * Says expects FY 2014 revenue from milestone payments of DKK 133 (EUR 18)
million * Says net operating expenses in 2014 are expected at a range of DKK 195-205
(EUR 25-28) million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: