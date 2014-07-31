July 31 Zealand Pharma A/S : * Reports increased Lyxumia royalty revenue for H1 2014 and informs of status

update as provided by Sanofi * Says Lyxumia royalty revenue to Zealand increased to DKK 8.2 million (EUR 1.1

million) in H1 2014 * Says in the US resubmission of a new drug application is planned for summer

2015 * Says expects revenue from milestone payments of DKK 133 million (EUR 18

million) in 2014 * Says full year net operating expenses are expected at a range of DKK 195-205 million (EUR 25-28 million) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage