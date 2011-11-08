* Sees Q4 rev $242-255 mln vs est $256 mln

* Q3 EPS from continuing ops $0.64 vs est $0.60

* Q3 revenue $253.3 mln vs est $252.5 mln (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Zebra Technologies Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales in the Asia Pacific region, but sees fourth quarter revenue below estimates.

The maker of speciality printers sees fourth-quarter earnings of 57-64 cents per share from continuing operations on revenue of $242-255 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $256 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations rose to $45 million, or 64 cents per share, from $26.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales for the quarter rose to $253.3 million from $229.8 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected third-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $252.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company closed at $36.53 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)