Peru's Credicorp reports 22.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
LIMA, Feb 6 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported 895 million soles ($275 million) in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
* Sees Q4 rev $242-255 mln vs est $256 mln
* Q3 EPS from continuing ops $0.64 vs est $0.60
* Q3 revenue $253.3 mln vs est $252.5 mln (Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Zebra Technologies Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales in the Asia Pacific region, but sees fourth quarter revenue below estimates.
The maker of speciality printers sees fourth-quarter earnings of 57-64 cents per share from continuing operations on revenue of $242-255 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $256 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations rose to $45 million, or 64 cents per share, from $26.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year ago.
Sales for the quarter rose to $253.3 million from $229.8 million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected third-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $252.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company closed at $36.53 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
