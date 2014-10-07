YOUR MONEY-Not much saving going on in Health Savings Accounts
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes in store.
Oct 7 Zeder Investments Ltd
* Headline earnings increased by 116% to 16.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes in store.
* Panmure shares fell 93 pct in last 10 years (Releads, adds background, detail on Diamond involvement)
* Says unit plans to invest 370 million yuan ($53.60 million) to set up life insurance joint venture for 18.5 percent stake