April 2 Zeder Investments Ltd -

* Its SOTP value per share as at 28 February 2014 will be between R4.90 and R5.05 per share, or between 22.8 pct and 26.6 pct higher than that as at 28 February 2013

* Fy recurring headline EPS will be between 29 cents and 30 cents, or between 12.8 pct and 16.7 pct higher than that of prior year

* Attributable EPS will be between 29 cents and 30 cents, or between 42.6 pct and 44.6 pct lower than that of prior year

* FY headline EPS will be between 25 cents and 26 cents, or between 24.4 pct and 29.4 pct higher than that of prior year

* Increase in recurring headline EPS was mainly due to improved contributions from Agri Voedsel (i.e. Pioneer foods), Capespan, Zaad, Kaap Agri and Chayton