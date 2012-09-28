UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 Zeder Investments Ltd : * Says H1 headline earnings per share seen between 5,5 and 6,5 cents, or
between 26,1% and 37,5% lower * Says drop due to lower earnings by pioneer foods, initial losses at a startup
and an interest expense on a loan
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources