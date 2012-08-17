* SEC alleges Ponzi scheme based on "rewards" points
* North Carolina creator of website settles with SEC
* Judge freezes $225 mln assets to protect investors
By Jonathan Stempel and Basil Katz
Aug 17 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said it shut down a $600 million online Ponzi scheme
on the verge of collapse and won a court ordered emergency asset
freeze to protect some of the more than 1 million investors it
had attracted.
ZeekRewards.com, created in January 2011 by Paul Burks and
touted as a "private, invitation only, affiliate advertising
division" of penny auction website Zeekler.com, promised
investors up to 50 percent of "daily net profits" through a
system based on rewards points, the SEC said.
The regulator said this created a false impression of
"extreme" profitability, when in reality 98 percent of revenue
and so-called net profits paid to earlier investors came from
newer investors.
U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen in Charlotte, North
Carolina issued an emergency freeze on Friday on the $225
million of investor funds that ZeekRewards still holds at 15
U.S. and non-U.S. financial institutions, and which were at
"imminent" risk, court records show.
The SEC said Burks, 65, lives in Lexington, North Carolina,
and is the sole owner of co-defendant Rex Venture Group LLC,
which controls ZeekRewards and Zeekler.
Burks agreed to settle without admitting wrongdoing and
agreed to cooperate with a court-appointed receiver, the SEC
said.
Noell Tin, one of the lawyers for the defendants, declined
to comment.
According to the SEC, ZeekRewards took in $162 million last
month while investor cash payouts totaled $160 million.
It said that, if more customers chose to receive cash
payouts rather than reinvest to boost rewards points,
ZeekRewards' cash outflows would eventually exceed total
revenue.
"ZeekRewards misused the power of the Internet and lured
investors by making them believe they were getting an
opportunity to cash in on the next big thing," Stephen Cohen, an
associate SEC enforcement director, said in a statement.
"The obligations to investors drastically exceed the
company's cash on hand, which is why we need to step in quickly,
salvage whatever funds remain and ensure an orderly and fair
payout to investors."
The case is SEC v. Rex Venture Group LLC, U.S. District
Court, Western District of North Carolina, No. 12-00519.