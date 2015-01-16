Jan 16 Zehnder Group AG :

* Says 2014 sales revenues of 526 million euros ($611.6 million), slightly above the prior year's 522 million euros

* Says in 2014 group executive committee expects EBIT to remain on a par with the prior year Source text: bit.ly/14GOy2k Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8601 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)