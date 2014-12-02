BRIEF-Idogen: important patent application receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO
* Says the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a "Notice of Allowance", which means that it intends to grant Idogen’s patent application
Dec 2 Zeltia SA :
* Says considers merger with its unit PharmaMar SA
* Says after merger oncology business to trade directly in the market
* Says after merger company to apply for listing in the United States Source text: bit.ly/1zcdusz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Purchaser, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor