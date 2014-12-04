Dec 4 Zeltia SA :

* Says to start a pivotal Phase III with PM1183 in patients with ovarian cancer resistant to platinum in H1 2015

* Says patients with ovarian cancer resistant to platinum treated with PM1183 reach median overall survival of 18.1 months versus 8.5 months with topotecan in Phase IIb Source text: bit.ly/1vltSTe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)