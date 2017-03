Jan 5 Zeltia Sa

* Taiho Pharmaceutical submits new drug application to Japan regulator PMDA for commercialization of Yondelis (Trabectedina) for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma

* Application follows positive Phase 2 pivotal study

* Yondelis to be reviewed in priority review mode due to Trabectedina orphan drug designation in Japan Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1wPr0Pq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)