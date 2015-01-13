EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
Jan 13 Zeltia SA :
* Says its unit PharmaMar SA to begin phase III study with PM1183 in combination with doxorubicin for microlithic lung cancer in second line
* Results from Ib clinical study guarantee start of pivotal phase III study which will compare the combination in second line with topotecan
* Song Rui Lin has been appointed as a non-executive director of company