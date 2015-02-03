BRIEF-Savior Lifetec to issue 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds of T$700 mln
* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$700 million
Feb 3 Zeltia SA :
* Says American regulatory agency, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), grants priority review to the registration of Pharma Mar's Yondelis for soft tissue sarcoma Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNM8ssN29] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 7.3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment