BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Zeltia SA :
* Says Janssen Products LP makes the fifth milestone payment of $10 million to Zeltia's unit Pharma Mar for Yondelis development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake