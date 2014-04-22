MADRID, April 22 Taiho, the Japanese partner of Spanish pharmaceutical company Zeltia, has carried out positive trials with the group's cancer drug Yondelis and expects to request marketing authorisation in Japan, Zeltia said on Tuesday.

Taiho would present the results of the trials at a congress in Chicago to be held between May 30 and June 3, it said.

Yondelis is already sold in 75 countries. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)