BRIEF-Micro-X announces partner receives US FDA for Nano commercialisation
* Carestream Health Inc., has received from US food and drug administration (FDA) 'k' number for drx revolution nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 22 Taiho, the Japanese partner of Spanish pharmaceutical company Zeltia, has carried out positive trials with the group's cancer drug Yondelis and expects to request marketing authorisation in Japan, Zeltia said on Tuesday.
Taiho would present the results of the trials at a congress in Chicago to be held between May 30 and June 3, it said.
Yondelis is already sold in 75 countries. (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Paul Day)
* Carestream Health Inc., has received from US food and drug administration (FDA) 'k' number for drx revolution nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump and congressional leaders are weighing changes to their plan to dismantle the Obamacare health law, a White House spokesman said Tuesday, as Republicans defended their effort following an estimate that it would cause 14 million Americans to lose insurance next year.
* Seeks trading halt pending material announcement in relation to a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: