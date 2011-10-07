* To issue 7 mln shares at $14-$16 per share

* Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan and others to underwrite the offering (Follows Alerts)

Oct 7 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, which had filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering in July, said it will issue 7 million of its common shares at an estimated offer price of $14-$16 per share.

Zeltiq, which develops products to selectively reduce stubborn fat bulges that may not respond to diet or exercise, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $115 million in its IPO.

The company intends to list under the symbol 'ZLTQ' on Nasdaq.

Zeltiq said J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, William Blair & Co and Canaccord Genuity would underwrite the IPO.

