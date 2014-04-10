BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
April 10 Cloud-based software maker Zendesk Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of up to $150 million.
The San Francisco-based company makes software that helps customers connect with customers online.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the IPO, Zendesk said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/ben48v)
The filing did not say how many shares will be offered or their expected price.
Zendesk said it planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ZEN."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
