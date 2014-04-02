Elderly founder of S.Korea's Lotte Group denies charges in dramatic start to graft trial
* Lotte chief, sister say 94-year-old founder organised payments
WELLINGTON, April 3 See
* Lotte chief, sister say 94-year-old founder organised payments
* Says government of India has appointed Kishor Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2nJes0q Further company coverage:
* Holdings of Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc., came to 4.97 percent, or 3.6 million shares, on 16 March 2017