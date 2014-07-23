July 23 Nigeria's Zenith Bank said on Wednesday its first-half pretax profit rose to 57.86 billion naira ($357.5 million), up 11 percent from 52.09 billion naira a year ago.

Gross earnings rose to 184.4 billion naira during the six month to June 30 from 171.0 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.8300 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Erica Billingham)