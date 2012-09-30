PARIS Oct 1 Market research group
ZenithOptimedia scaled back its target for growth in global
advertising spending this year to 3.8 percent from the 4.3
percent it predicted in June, blaming Europe's debt crisis for
dampening companies' marketing budgets.
The forecasting group, part of advertising agency Publicis
, sees brighter times ahead with growth hitting 4.6
percent in 2013 and 5.2 percent in 2014.
Developing markets such as China and Brazil are seen
expanding by 8 percent next year, with Internet advertising
jumping by 15 percent.
"The euro zone as a whole has slipped from stagnation to
probable recession (since June); other markets in Europe have
weakened; and many developing markets have slowed as their
exports to the developed world have fallen off," Zenith said in
a statement.
"Nevertheless, we still forecast recovery in ad expenditure
growth over the next two years."
The United States will continue to be a bright spot with ad
spending set to grow 3.6 percent next year, after a 4.3 percent
increase in 2012, boosted by record-high television ratings for
the Olympic Games and the November presidential campaign.
Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so recessions
tend to hit the shares of advertising agencies, including market
leader WPP, Omnicom, Interpublic Group
and Publicis.