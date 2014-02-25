UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 25 Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise as much as 30.1 billion yen ($294 million) through new shares and third-party allotment.
Zensho said it will use the funds to help fund its business expansion. ($1 = 102.4500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources