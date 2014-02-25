TOKYO Feb 25 Japanese restaurant chain operator Zensho Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would raise as much as 30.1 billion yen ($294 million) through new shares and third-party allotment.

Zensho said it will use the funds to help fund its business expansion. ($1 = 102.4500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)