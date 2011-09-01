Eco-warrior lays waste to Philippines' mining industry
* Mining giants "raping" local economy for their wealth, she says
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Japan's Zeon Corporation , which makes and sells synthetic rubber, has opened its first synthetic rubber plant in Singapore, the company said on Thursday.
The solution polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) plant at Jurong Island, Singapore, will meet the rising demand in Asia for environmentally-friendly and fuel-efficient tires, Zeon said.
"The investment will take Zeon one step nearer to our goal of more than tripling our SSBR sales to $422 million annually by 2020," said Naozumi Furukawa, Zeon's president and chief executive, in a statement.
The Jurong plant will commence production in two phases - in mid-July 2013 with a capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes a year, and in the first half of 2016 with capacity of another 30,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes a year, Zeon said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
* Mining giants "raping" local economy for their wealth, she says
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.