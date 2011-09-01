SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Japan's Zeon Corporation , which makes and sells synthetic rubber, has opened its first synthetic rubber plant in Singapore, the company said on Thursday.

The solution polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) plant at Jurong Island, Singapore, will meet the rising demand in Asia for environmentally-friendly and fuel-efficient tires, Zeon said.

"The investment will take Zeon one step nearer to our goal of more than tripling our SSBR sales to $422 million annually by 2020," said Naozumi Furukawa, Zeon's president and chief executive, in a statement.

The Jurong plant will commence production in two phases - in mid-July 2013 with a capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes a year, and in the first half of 2016 with capacity of another 30,000 to 40,000 metric tonnes a year, Zeon said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)