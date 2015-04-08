(Adds background, details; updates shares)

April 8 Zep Inc, a maker of maintenance and cleaning chemicals, agreed to be taken private by New Mountain Capital for about $692 million, including net debt.

The company's shares rose more than 18 percent to $20.23 in premarket trading on Wednesday, slightly above the offer price of $20.05 per share.

Zep, which gets nearly two-thirds of its revenue from sales to the transportation industry and industrial maintenance and repair, owns brands such as Zep, Zep Commercial, Zep Professional, Zep Automotive and Misty.

The company's sales rose 4 percent to $163.8 million in the quarter ended Feb. 28 on a comparable basis, due to strong demand from the transportation industry and retail home centers.

Zep said it had struck the deal, which has an equity value of about $462 million, after reviewing strategic opportunities for the past year.

The company said the deal included a provision that allows it to solicit proposals from other parties during the next 30 days.

Zep's shares, which have fallen nearly 6 percent in the past 12 months, closed at $17.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, valuing the company at about $394 million. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Simon Jennings)