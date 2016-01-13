JERUSALEM Jan 13 Israeli technology company Zerto, whose platform protects and recovers data in cloud and virtual data centers, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million led by late-stage venture capital investor Institutional Venture Partners (IVP).

The current round brings the company's total financing to more than $110 million.

Zerto has customers in sectors such as financial services, healthcare and insurance, and it said it will use the new funds for product development and to make its platform more flexible for a wider range of industries.

The company said that in 2015 it recorded a fourth straight year of at least 100 percent sales growth. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)