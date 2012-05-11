(Clarifies ICAC's Tong made the conference comments on
By David Lague
HONG KONG May 11 Hong Kong's top prosecutor
warned on Friday that corruption investigators must remain
within the law or face serious consequences, as the city's graft
buster mounts its biggest bribery probe in decades.
The director of public prosecutions, Kevin Zervos, told an
anti-corruption conference that the jailing late last month of
three officers from Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC) for coaching a witness to give false evidence
had delivered an important lesson for investigators.
"It was a timely reminder for law enforcement officers to
stick by the rules," he said in a sharply worded speech at the
conference which was hosted by the ICAC.
Zervos did not mention the ongoing ICAC probe into
allegations of bribery and misconduct in public office that has
implicated the three billionaire Kwok brothers from Asia's
biggest property developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties,
and a former senior Hong Kong public servant.
But the warning comes at a sensitive time in a controversial
case that looms as a major test of the ICAC's capacity to
conduct a complex investigation into the affairs of one of
Asia's wealthiest and most powerful families.
In a probe that has transfixed Hong Kong's tightly knit
business community, the ICAC in late March arrested brothers
Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the co-chairmen of Sun Hung Kai, and
Rafael Hui, a close confidante of the Kwok family and the city's
former second ranked government official.
Earlier, the ICAC arrested Sun Hung Kai Properties executive
director Thomas Chan and four others in connection with the same
investigation.
In early May, the graft buster expanded the probe with the
arrest of Walter Kwok, the third of the brothers who was earlier
ousted as head of Sun Hung Kai in a bitter family dispute.
All were released on bail while the investigation continues.
FULL AUTHORITY DELEGATED
The director of public prosecutions in Hong Kong is
responsible for advising the secretary for justice on criminal
matters, steering prosecutions, advising law enforcement
agencies and developing prosecution policy.
But, in an unusual move, Hong Kong's secretary for justice,
Wong Yan-lung, delegated full authority to Zervos to decide if
charges should be laid in the case.
This was aimed at avoiding "any possible perception of bias
or improper influence", Hong Kong's Department of Justice said
in a statement after the arrests.
In the statement, Wong did not disclose if he had any
personal connection with those arrested. He and Hui attended the
same prestigious secondary school in Hong Kong.
The commissioner of the ICAC, Timothy Tong, told the
conference on Wednesday that corruption offences in Hong Kong
had evolved from the traditional "quid pro quo" bribery to a
more sinister form of graft where public officers abused their
positions for private benefit.
There was also potential for conflicts of interest between
senior officials and the business community, Tong said.
He suggested that public officials considering whether their
actions were lawful should apply the "sunlight test" and ask
themselves if they would behave in the same way if the public
was aware of their conduct.
