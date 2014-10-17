BRIEF-Axia Corp reports HY pre-tax profit of $10.7 mln
* HY ended Dec 2016 profit before tax of $10.7 million versus $12.6 million year ago
Oct 17 ZetaDisplay AB
* Says extends partnership with major gasolin stations chain in Finland
* Says ZetaDisplay will supply its Digital Signage media platform including use of comprehensive ZetaPortal for content production, digital displays, media players and maintenance
* Says goal is to improve and increase point-of-purchase at Teboil service stations
* Says chain consists of about 140 service stations in Finland and is a subsidiary to Lukoil which in total has roughly 6,000 gasoline stations
* Says it plans to sell entire 10 percent stake in Shanghai-based investment partnership for 82.3 million yuan
* Says Wang Peiqun resigned from acting general manager and CFO