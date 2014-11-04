Nov 4 Zetadisplay AB :

* Signs a comprehensive agreement with fast-food chain Hesburger

* Says estimateed order value to be 20 million swedish crowns

* Says preliminary goal is to digitalize 140 self-owned Hesburger restaurants, covering menus, campaign posts and general information, which will be replaced with digital displays