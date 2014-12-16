BRIEF-orange working to strengthen its partnership with canal+
* Orange to create new entity dedicated to "orange content", reporting directly to ceo - richard
Dec 16 Zetadisplay AB :
* Received 3 million Swedish crowns ($400,000) order received from a car importer in Sweden and Finland
* Says deliveries will take place to about 60 resellers in Sweden and Finland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6190 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* U.N. envoy warns of "dangerous escalation" in Libya (Adds comment from Human Rights Watch)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. Supreme Court justices expressed support on Tuesday for Microsoft Corp’s bid to fend off class action claims by Xbox 360 owners who say the videogame console gouges discs because of a design defect.