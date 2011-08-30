* Core H1 profit increases by 49 pct

* Says secured good level of orders over July, August

* "50 percent chance" it will raise 2011 forecast

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 Barcode and biometric passport firm Zetes (ZTS.BR) said on Tuesday there was a good chance it would increase its full-year outlook after a strong first six months and a number of orders secured in July and August.

The company, which specialises in tracking systems for commercial goods and ID cards for governments, said it had seen a good level of orders over the summer.

Chief Executive Alain Wirtz told Reuters during a telephone interview that there was a "50 percent chance" Zetes would raise its outlook based on a number of contracts it was working on.

"The summer months, so July and August, were very, very good in terms of orders so we have a good level of confidence," Wirtz said.

"In large countries like France, Spain, England and Germany we are working on large projects, but we are not sure we will be able to finish their roll outs this year," he told Reuters.

For the first half of 2011, Zetes increased its core profit by 49 percent to 9.0 million euros ($13.05 million), helped by a strong performance in its goods tracking division in southern and central Europe .

It is currently forecasting that for its core profit in 2011 will be about the same as in 2010, a year in which it delivered a number of major contracts in the second half. ($1=.6897 euro) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)