BRUSSELS Nov 9 Belgian identification systems maker Zetes on Wednesday lowered its 2011 core profit outlook, while seeing sales equal to those of 2010.

Zetes, which provides barcodes, voice recognition, smartcard and biometric technology, said its core profit performance would be slightly lower than in 2010, at about 18 million euros ($25 million).

The group had said in August that it expected its revenues and core profit both to remain stable.

Zetes said on Wednesday its Goods ID business would see an increase in sales, but that profit margins would suffer from a weak performance in Britain, Ireland and the Nordics.

In 2010, Zetes achieved revenues of 216.7 million euros, the group's highest ever.

The group also said it decided to start a share buyback programme, as it was generating sufficient cash to do so. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)