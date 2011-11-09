BRUSSELS Nov 9 Belgian identification systems
maker Zetes on Wednesday lowered its 2011 core profit
outlook, while seeing sales equal to those of 2010.
Zetes, which provides barcodes, voice recognition, smartcard
and biometric technology, said its core profit performance would
be slightly lower than in 2010, at about 18 million euros ($25
million).
The group had said in August that it expected its revenues
and core profit both to remain stable.
Zetes said on Wednesday its Goods ID business would see an
increase in sales, but that profit margins would suffer from a
weak performance in Britain, Ireland and the Nordics.
In 2010, Zetes achieved revenues of 216.7 million euros, the
group's highest ever.
The group also said it decided to start a share buyback
programme, as it was generating sufficient cash to do so.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)